KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 24th

A quick update of your weather across the Concho Valley. Storms starting to move into the viewing area with Severe Thunderstorm Watches already issued for most of the region. Storms will continue to track to the northeast very similar to last night’s storms. Full forecast and a look at the week ahead tonight at 10pm on KLST.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!