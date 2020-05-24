KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday May 24th

Showers and storms will continue to weaken and push east during the overnight hours with the risk of severe weather passed for this evening. Not reports of severe weather, but San Angelo did see a gust of 44mph as the storms moved through Tom Green county. The best news was no reports of hail in San Angelo or the Concho Valley.

The dry line will set up once again on Sunday, allowing for the severe threat to repeat itself in the late afternoon and early evening hours. It won't be until Monday night when a cold front moves through that is pattern is finally broken out of. Storms and showers for Monday night will be more widespread and not a strong, lessening the severe risk for your Memorial Day.