KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday June 21st

The heat is back. San Angelo has already cracked into the triple digits and places like Mertzon and Sterling City have also joined the club. Winds becoming more southerly will allow us to continues to heat up more during the day, bringing in all that hot air to the Concho Valley. Mostly staying dry with some showers just to the west of us. Monday will be another round of heat before a cold front arrives late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. That will pull our temperatures back down into the mid and lower 90s plus provide another chance of rain for the area.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!