KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 25th

Mostly clear skies, southerly winds, and HOT. Temperatures hit 100 degree for the majority of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will begin to cool off this evening with overnight low falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More of the same to start your work week, Monday and Tuesday will see afternoon highs in the 100s with few, if any, clouds to offer some breaks in the shade.

Wednesday, some cooler air and rain chances could break up the hot streak as cooler air move into Texas from the northeast. Temperatures won’t drop a whole lot, but still falling back into the mid 90s for afternoon highs.

The break from the heat will be short-lived as temperatures rebound back to the upper 90s and lower 100s going into next weekend.