KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday July 25th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mostly clear skies, southerly winds, and HOT. Temperatures hit 100 degree for the majority of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will begin to cool off this evening with overnight low falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More of the same to start your work week, Monday and Tuesday will see afternoon highs in the 100s with few, if any, clouds to offer some breaks in the shade.

Wednesday, some cooler air and rain chances could break up the hot streak as cooler air move into Texas from the northeast. Temperatures won’t drop a whole lot, but still falling back into the mid 90s for afternoon highs.

The break from the heat will be short-lived as temperatures rebound back to the upper 90s and lower 100s going into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

100°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

98°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.