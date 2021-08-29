KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 29th

Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55am near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a strong Category 4 Hurricane with winds speeds of 150 MPH. Hurricane Ida will begin re-curving to the northeast and will maintain some strength as it moves into Mississippi.

Isolated showers across the Concho Valley. We saw some rain for parts of San Angelo, the airport picked up 0.37 of an inch of rain while some areas in the northern part of town didn’t get any. The rain has cooled off some locations, but temperatures were topping out in the lower 90s and upper 80s. Tonight, showers will begin to die out after sunset and temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday brings another chances from some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Similar to today, expected formation to begin in afternoon hours and in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along I-10. Once formed some storms could drift up to the north and northwest through the evening hours.

Tuesday will start to see the area begin to dry out just bit, mostly clear skies and temperatures return to the mid 90s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday a short wave trough moves through the region which could spark and isolated shower or storm for the area, the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley will see the greatest chances.