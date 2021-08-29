KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 29th

Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55am near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a strong Category 4 Hurricane with winds speeds of 150 MPH. Hurricane Ida will begin re-curving to the northeast and will maintain some strength as it moves into Mississippi.

Isolated showers across the Concho Valley. We saw some rain for parts of San Angelo, the airport picked up 0.37 of an inch of rain while some areas in the northern part of town didn’t get any. The rain has cooled off some locations, but temperatures were topping out in the lower 90s and upper 80s. Tonight, showers will begin to die out after sunset and temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday brings another chances from some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Similar to today, expected formation to begin in afternoon hours and in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along I-10. Once formed some storms could drift up to the north and northwest through the evening hours.

Tuesday will start to see the area begin to dry out just bit, mostly clear skies and temperatures return to the mid 90s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday a short wave trough moves through the region which could spark and isolated shower or storm for the area, the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley will see the greatest chances.

Sunny

San Angelo

83°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

85°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

