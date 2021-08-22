KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 22nd

A traditional late August day for the area. Clear blue skies and afternoon highs in the 90s. Overnight lows will dip into the 70s this evening.

For the work week expected no major changes in the forecast for the next several days, temperatures will increase slightly, getting us pretty close to our average high of 96 degrees. Mostly clear skies expected for the week ahead.

Next weekend, as the high pressure over east Texas begins to weaken, moisture some general instability could move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Most will just feel the increase in humidity and see some afternoon clouds, but a few locations could see an isolated shower or storm on Saturday going into Sunday.