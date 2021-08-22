KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 22nd

A traditional late August day for the area. Clear blue skies and afternoon highs in the 90s. Overnight lows will dip into the 70s this evening.

For the work week expected no major changes in the forecast for the next several days, temperatures will increase slightly, getting us pretty close to our average high of 96 degrees. Mostly clear skies expected for the week ahead.

Next weekend, as the high pressure over east Texas begins to weaken, moisture some general instability could move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Most will just feel the increase in humidity and see some afternoon clouds, but a few locations could see an isolated shower or storm on Saturday going into Sunday.

Sunny

San Angelo

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
