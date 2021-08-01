KLST Digital Weather Update: Sunday August 1st

Scattered showers and storm across the Concho Valley. The cloud coverage helps keep things a bit cooler, with highs in the 90s. The cold front has move through and is starting to stall out, that is producing heavy rainfall in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along I-10. Generally, showers and storms will continue to slow drift to the south throughout the night. Overnight lows will fall into the 70s.

Monday as many start the work week commute, another round of showers and storms will move through the Concho Valley, the increased cloud coverage will prevent a lot of daytime heating keeping afternoon highs will below average in the upper 80s. During the afternoon and evening hours conditions will begin to dry out and the widespread nature of the showers will begin to end.

Tuesday thru Friday, the front will stall out to the south of the area, meaning much of the week ahead will be cooler with below average temperatures and isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. The area will begin to dry out heading in the weekend with mostly clear skies.

Rain Shower

San Angelo

81°F Rain Shower Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
70°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
