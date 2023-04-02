Cloudy conditions to start off your Sunday, but as the afternoon progresses those clouds will break up allowing temperatures to climb up into the 80s for most of the region. One or two isolated thunderstorms will be possible into the evening and overnight hours with better chances for rain staying off to the eastern parts of the Concho Valley.

Mostly clear skies, warmer temperatures, and gusty winds from the south heading into the workweek with rain chances increasing for the second half of the workweek and into next weekend.