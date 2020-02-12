KLST Bus stop forecast: Wednesday, February the 12th

A cloudy and a few light showers still sticking around this morning. Temperatures start in the mid 30s. The showers move out but clouds stick around until the evening. Highs get to 58 through the Concho Valley.

Hi! My name is Jayleigh Pena Constancio and I am in the 5th Grade at Reagan Elementary.

Today is Wednesday, February 12.

For breakfast we are having Pancake On A Stick, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Teriyaki Dippers or Orange Chicken, Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Cheesy Sauce, Oriental Salad, Asian Dressing, Honey Roasted Carrots, Fruit of the Day, and Milk

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.