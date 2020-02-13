KLST Bus stop Forecast: Thursday, February the 13th

A cold start with temps in the low 30s. Warming up only to the mid 50s for the end of the day. Plenty of clear skies throughout the entire day.

Hi! My name is Jayleigh Pena Constancio and I am in the 5th Grade at Reagan Elementary.

Today is Thursday, February 13.

For breakfast we are having Pillsbury Apple Frudel, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Spaghetti or Pepperoni Pizza or Cheese Pizza, Super Hero Salad, Spicy Italian Dressing, Monterey Vegetables, Baby Carrots, Italian Mushrooms, Fruit of the Day, and Milk.

