KLST Bus stop forecast: Monday, February the 10th

A few showers starting off the morning. A few thunderstorms for the afternoon with a few flashes of lightning. Temps starting out in the mid 40s and slowly warming up only to 50.

Hi! My name is Jayleigh Pena Constancio and I am in the 5th Grade at Reagan Elementary.

Today is Monday, February 10.

For breakfast we are having Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Cocoa Puffs Cereal Bowl, Fruit of the Day, Juice, and Milk.

For lunch we are having Chicken Nuggets or Corndog, Honey Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Ranch Style Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Cream Gravy, Ms. B’s Sassy Sauce, Fruit of the Day, and Milk

