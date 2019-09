Today temps start in the mid 70s with a few clouds, that will be clearing out as we go through the day. High for 96 for us, with a few getting into the upper 90s today. Winds are something to keep an eye on with them winds between 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Hot end to the week with temps in the upper 90s and wind staying strong. The weekend is warm in the mid 90s. Next week we see some low 90s for highs getting a bit closer to average temps.