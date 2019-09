Wednesday temps start out in the low 70s and upper 60s and dry. High for today is 91 for most of us with 30% chance of afternoon showers. Drying up for the evening and lows getting into the 60s.

Thursday we see the same pattern of afternoon showers popping up, highs get to 94. Rain chances decrease as the weekend arrives, bring with it warmer temperatures back into the mid to upper 90s.