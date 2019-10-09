KLST AM forecast: Wednesday, October the 9th

This morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with a light breeze. Temperatures and winds build as the day progresses. Highs get to the mid 90s and winds between 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Thursday is our hottest day for this week getting back to the mid to upper 90s. This warm up is due to strong and warm winds from the South South West. Overnight Thursday and into Friday morning a strong cold front pushes through bring rain and showers.

After the rain clears out cold air takes over for the rest of the day. Highs for Friday are going to be in the low 60s and lows in the evening low 40s.