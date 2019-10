Wednesday highs in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. A weak cold front gets into the area Thursday night and Friday. The front brings light rain chances and a slight cool down. Highs on Friday get into the lower 90s and one or two get into the upper 80s.

The weekend warms back up to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine before another fronts comes. This front begin a bit stronger brings rain Sunday night into Monday. The high temps get back to normal of mid to low 80s.