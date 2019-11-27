KLST AM Forecast: Wednesday, November the 27th

Even though its cold start to the day we are back to normal temperatures for November. Low starts out the in the upper 40 and cloudy. Slowly warming up into the mid 50s. Late evening and overnight showers for the Northern part of the Concho Valley.

Early showers and some rains on Thanksgiving. The rain chances clear out through the day as the day warms up into the 60s.

Another quick warm up Friday getting into the upper 70s. A 30% chance of rain to end the week. The weekend slowls cool down to low 70s Saturday and 60s by Sunday.