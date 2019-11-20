KLST AM Forecast: Wednesday, November the 20th

A warm start to the day with upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances are 40% in the afternoon. With warm temperatures and strong winds some could of us could see a storm or two with heavy rainfall, lightning and hear some thunder.

Thursday warm air is still in the area with highs in the upper 70s. rain comes back overnight into Friday morning. This is due to a cold front.

The front moves through the Concho Valley early Friday. Rain and showers will mostly be out of the area by the time most people are headed to work. This leads to a normal November weekend with sunshine and mid 60s.