KLST AM Forecast: Wednesday, January the 15th

50s for the start of Wednesday with a few clouds. For the rest of the day temperatures rise to the upper 70s and clouds roll in.

A cold front Thursday brings rain and cold temperatures. Highs get into the upper 50s. Showers possible the entire day and into Friday. For the end of the week warm air comes back. Highs in the low 70s. Showers continue through the day with one or two areas seeing more rainfall and stronger winds.

The cold front pushes the clouds and rain chances out of the Concho Valley early Saturday. Temperature get back to more normal January temperatures of low 60s for the weekend.

