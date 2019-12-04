KLST AM Forecast: Wednesday, December the 4th

Another cold start to the morning with North Concho Valley seeing low 40s. South Concho Valley seeing some 30s. The jacket need for the morning commute but not for the afternoon. Highs across the area get into the mid 70s. A few clouds and sunshine make it a nice above normal temperature December.

Thursday seems to be out of the norm for this time of year. Highs are getting into the low 80s. Sunshine and some clouds will make it look and feel more spring like then the beginning of December.

Friday gives a 20 degree difference between Thursday’s high and Friday’s. High in the low 60s for the end of the week. Normal for this time of year as it slowly warms up for the weekend.