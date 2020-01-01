KLST AM forecast: Wednesday, January the 1st

The start to the new year is cool and cloudy. Temperatures staying in the low 40s with one or two in the upper 30s. Slowly warming up for the afternoon getting into the mid 50s. Clouds stick around all day today. Highs get into the low 60s. Thursday clouds are clearing out. Highs get into the mid 60s.

Friday has an early cold front coming through the Concho Valley. Highs during the day get back into the 60s. This cold air won’t last long as we head into the weekend. Warm air from the south brings a warm weekend to the area. Sunday highs get into the low 70s.

