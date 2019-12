A chilly start with mid 20s and a few upper teens popping up for the start of the day. Warming up into the mid 50s for highs today with plenty of sunshine.

A weak front moves across the Concho Valley late Friday. The front only brings lows back to the freezing temperatures. The cold air will be short lived as a surface high pressure moves in for the weekend.

Warm air coming from the south brings 70s for highs for the weekend. The warming trend continues into next week.