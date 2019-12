A cloudy and cold start to the morning with lows in the low 30s. Clouds clearing out for the afternoon and evening. Highs a little below normal for this time of year with upper 50s. One or two areas could see a 60 for their highs.

Rest of the week warming up each day. 60s for highs mid week, 70s for the end of the week and weekend. A dry cold front comes to the Concho Valley early next week bring 50s back for highs.