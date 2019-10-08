KLST AM forecast: Tuesday, October the 8th

A chilly start to this Tuesday with temps starting in the low 50s. Warming up throughout the day brings highs into the mid 80s. The warming trend continues into Thursday bringing back almost summer like conditions.

Thursday we get high temps into the mid 90s before a cold front comes through Thursday night into Friday morning. 30% chance of rain overnight into Friday morning. Some of these showers could have some thunder and lightning with it.

After we clear out the rain chances temperatures cool off. We will see a 30 degree difference between Thursday and Friday in highs. Friday we will see upper 60s for the warmest part of the day.