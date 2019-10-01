KLST AM forecast: Tuesday, October the 1st

Another warm day with highs in the mid 90s. Stronger winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour. Wind starts to die down into the end of the week. Temperatures stay in the mid 90s until Friday.

Thursday and Friday a cold front starts to push its way into the Concho Valley. The front will bring some rain chances late Thursday and early Friday. Cooler temps on Friday with low 90s and one or two upper 80s.

The weekend it warms back up into the mid 90s before another front comes through next week.