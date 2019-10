A cloudy and warm start to the day. Temperatures started off in the mid 60s and warming up to the upper 80s. A few showers stick around throughout the day before a cold front finally pushes through. The cold front comes to the Concho Valley area Tuesday night bringing cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

Wednesday’s high in the low 70s being the coolest day of the week due to the cold front. Rest of the week, slowly warming up till the next cold front coming beginning of next week.