KLST AM forecast: Tuesday, November the 5th

Today: Starting the day off in the upper 40s and warming up into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Clouds build in with warm temps, lows in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front comes through Thursday giving rain chances to the Concho Valley area and cold temps. High for the day will be at the beginning of the day and dropping throughout.

The weekend we see warmer temps back into the 70s.

