KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, November the 26th

Upper 50s and some 60s for the start of the day with some windy conditions. Warm temperatures and winds continue for the day with highs in the 80s again. Winds 15 to 20 miles per hour with Gust getting up to 30 mile per hour. A Wind Advisory that will be in effect between noon and 6pm Tuesday.

Wednesday cooler temperatures get is in the mid to upper 50s. 30% chance of showers are staying in the evening and overnight hours.

Thanksgiving showers start off the day and are clearing out with highs getting in the mid 60s.

A quick warm up Friday with some light rain chances. Highs for the end of the week get back into the upper 70s. A cold front Saturday brings cooler temperatures of 60s for the weekend.