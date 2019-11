Plenty of delays for schools, businesses and day cares for this Tuesday. Temperatures start in the mid 20s. Winds are 15 to 20 this morning making it feel colder then what your thermometer is saying.

Highs get into the mid 40s with plenty of sunshine. It stays a cold Tuesday until Wednesday where temperatures start to get into the 60s. The warm air stays with the Concho Valley for the rest of the week.