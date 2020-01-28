KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, January the 28th

Rain is well off to our East as we start your day. Clouds stick around and temperatures start off in the upper 40s. Slowly warming up through the day brings highs to 58 for most in the Concho Valley. Winds are going to be from the West to South West between 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gust could get up to 40 miles per hour. Wednesday a sunny normal January day with highs in the 60s and windy conditions.

The next cold front effects our Thursday. Light rain chances with a overcast day. Temperatures get to the chilly side during the day. Highs only get to the upper 40s. The cold air sticks around a little bit for Friday with highs in the 50s.

The weekend warms up nicely with plenty of sunshine. Highs get back to the 70s with winds from the South.