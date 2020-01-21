KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, January the 21st

A cold start with temps in the upper 30s with a few clouds. Clouds and moisture roll in through the day. Rain chances overnight and starting to clear out early Wednesday morning. Warm air sticks around one more day on Wednesday bringing highs in the upper 60s.

A cold front comes through Thursday bringing colder air for the Concho Valley. Highs will be back in the low 60s before warming up for the weekend.

The weekend will be nice with plenty of sunshine with temps in the upper 60s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.