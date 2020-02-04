KLST AM forecast: Tuesday, February the 4th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

50s to start the day with clear skies. Highs get to 68 with one or two areas seeing 70s. Clouds start to roll in ahead of the strong cold front. We will see some rain to start off before temperatures get below freezing. Overnight we will see a winter mix that will transition into snow early Wednesday morning. The Concho Valley could see 1 to 3 inches after this winter system. Highs for Wednesday in the mid 30s.

Slowly warming back up for the end of the week. Temperatures get back to the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.