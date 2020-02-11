KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, February the 11th

A cold and cloudy start to the day. Temperatures started out in the upper 30s. They will slowly warm up into the low 40s. Showers move into the Concho Valley for the afternoon. A few areas will see some stronger rainfall. The showers last overnight and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday evening clouds and rain clears out.

Thursday and Friday warms up into the upper 50s. The weekend looking nice for the last rodeo weekend. Temperatures get to the upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday highs get to the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the entire weekend.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

