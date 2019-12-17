KLST AM forecast: Tuesday, December the 17th

A chilly start to the morning with upper 20s. Clear skies and sunshine continues for the day with highs just getting into the low 50s.

Warm air comes back to the Concho Valley for the end of the week. In both upper atmosphere and at the surface winds come from the south bringing highs into the 60s for Thursday and upper 60s for Friday. A weak cold front Friday night brings lows back to the low 30s.

The weekend brings warm 70s and plenty of sunshine. A high pressure over Mexico brings plenty of warm air for the Concho Valley.