KLST AM forecast: Tuesday, December the 10th

This morning the two things to keep an eye on is the radar and temperatures. Currently the Conch Valley is seeing light showers with a few spots of heavy rainfall.

Temperatures for most is in the upper 30s. Coleman and Northern Runnels county are getting close to freezing. So we have to watch to see when they could see a mix of precipitation this morning.

The afternoon light showers still sticking around but start to clear out as we head into the evening. Highs only getting into the upper 40s. The rest of the week warming up slowly with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 60s until the weekend.

The weekend we get some 70s back to the Concho Valley.