Hot, hot and more hot today with a high of 98. Some areas of the Concho Valley area will see upper 90s and a triple digit or two. Friday keeping the hot temperatures for highs. Slight rain showers are overnight in the North West part of the viewing area.

The weekend temps get back to mid 90s. It will feel a bit cooler due to strong winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Sunday 20% chance of afternoon showers moving through.