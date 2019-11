Today: Rain chances through the day with a few storms bring thunder and lightning. The cold front bringing these rain chances gives the Concho Valley cold temps. Warmest part of the day was this morning. Temperatures continue to cool off throughout the day.

Tomorrow: Clouds and cold temps stay around for the end of the week. Highs get into the low 60s.

The weekend: A break from the past couple of days of cloudy and cold conditions. Temps get into the low to mid 70s.