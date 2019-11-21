KLST AM Forecast: Thursday, November the 21st

Another warm day from start to end. Starting in the upper 50s and getting into the upper 70s again for highs. Overnight a cold front brings rain with a few storms possible. The rain chances a clearing out for the morning commute Friday.
Temperatures get back to Normal November Friday and the weekend. Highs are in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Next week a warm start before a mid week cold front.
