KLST AM Forecast: Thursday, November the 21st

Another warm day from start to end. Starting in the upper 50s and getting into the upper 70s again for highs. Overnight a cold front brings rain with a few storms possible. The rain chances a clearing out for the morning commute Friday.

Temperatures get back to Normal November Friday and the weekend. Highs are in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Next week a warm start before a mid week cold front.

More Stories for you

• Local Plant Care Expert, Mike Glaspie with H-E-B #2 answers some of your Plant Care Questions

Mike Glaspie, local plant care expert at H-E-B #2, tells us how to better tend to our plants as the weather begins to…

• Birthday Roll Call – Thursday, November 21st

Good Morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, November 21st. Today’s…

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD – Thursday, November 21st

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has the latest on temperatures as you head out the door this…

• ASU students celebrate International Education Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — International Education Week promotes international education and exchange. On Wednesday, Angelo…

• J Bar Meats wins “2019 San Angelo Business Plan Competition”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — J Bar Meats, a startup specialty meats company, has won the 2019 San Angelo Business Plan…

• Isolated storms continue for parts of the Concho Valley tonight

Pacific moisture is approaching the Concho Valley and portions of West Texas this week. Our sunny days will turn cloudy…