KLST AM forecast: Thursday, January the 9th

A mild and warm start to the morning. Temperatures headed out the door are in the upper 50s and one or two 60s. Thursday highs don’t feel like January with temps getting into the mid 70s. Friday stays warm ending the week on a warm note.

Overnight a cold front moves through the Concho Valley. This front brings lows back into the 30s and highs back into the upper 50s. The cold air is short lived.

Zonal flow in the upper atmosphere and surface winds from the south next week will warm up as well. Highs for next week get into the 70s with plenty of sunshine.