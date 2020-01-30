KLST AM Forecast: Thursday, January the 30th

A cloudy and cold start with to the Thursday. Lows in the 30s. Light showers possible in the afternoon. Most of the Concho Valley won’t see showers. Temperatures slowly warming up into the mid 40s. The clouds will slowly break up in the afternoon allowing some sunshine through.

The weekend warms up into the upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday highs get to low 70s. Warm air at the surface and in the upper atmosphere is why we are seeing a warm weekend. Monday we keep the warm air with 75 for highs.

The next low pressure moves into our area Tuesday. Tuesday highs get into the mid 60s. The cold front with this low pressure moves across the Concho Valley late Tuesday. Light showers with the cold front and cooler air brings our highs back into the 50s.