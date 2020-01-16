KLST AM Forecast: Thursday, January the 16th

Weather

A few showers across the Concho Valley and one or two counties seeing a storm with a few lightning strikes. The rain gear will be needed today and tomorrow. Today temperatures stay in the 40s due to a cold front. The col temps are short lived as warm air come back into Friday.

Friday showers and storms to start the day. Warm air for Friday brings highs quickly back into the 70s. Overnight and early Saturday a cold front cools Concho Valley back into the 60s.

Next week even more cold air sticks around bring highs into the low 50s.

