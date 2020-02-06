KLST AM forecast: Thursday, February the 6th

Temperatures this morning are in the low 20s. Winds and temperatures are making it feel colder as you head out the door this morning. Highs get to 48 across the Concho Valley with some southern counties seeing 50. Wind chills will still be a thing to keep your eye on for the afternoon.

The weekend we warm up to the mid 60s and see 70 on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine before our next system comes to us next week. A cold front and low pressure bring rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures get down to the low 60s behind this cold front.

More Stories for you

• When temperatures fall, heart problems rise

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While exposure to the cold can be uncomfortable, doctors say that for some people it can be…

• Our Water: golden algae bloom in Spence causes minor concern

SAN ANGELO – Over the past few months a noticeable golden algae bloom has struck E.V. Spence Reservoir, causing a minor…

• WATCH: Barrelman John Harrison goes for a ‘ride’ after bull hits barrel

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five-time NFR (National Finals Rodeo) Barrelman John Harrison is showcasing his talents at the 8…

• First outpatient cath lab opens in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo recently opened its first outpatient catheterization lab, bringing a new level of…

• Retired SAPD officer joins TGCSO Criminal Investigations Division

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A retired San Angelo police officer with more than 35 years of experience is now helping the Tom…

• Ports to Plains set to begin feasibility study

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo and the Concho Valley may be closer than ever before to having interstate access via I…