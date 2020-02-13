KLST AM forecast: Thursday, February the 13th

A chilly start with low 30s and clear skies for the beginning of your day. It will stay cool throughout the day getting highs to 55. Friday upper 50s for highs is the last day of cool temps for highs. That is due to cool air still sticking around from the North.

The weekend winds start coming from the South bringing upper 60s and 70s for highs for the weekend. Tuesday of next week a low pressure and cold front comes to the Concho Valley. The cold air gets ahead of the rain chances. Wednesday cloudy and some showers are expected for us.

More Stories for you

• Fort Concho third graders use their passion to clear the city animal shelter

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two Fort Concho Elementary third graders are working on a “Passion Project” to help clear the San…

• Local authors sign copies of pictorial history book, “Goodfellow Air Force Base”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A retired historian at Goodfellow Air Force Base and a retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. came…

• San Angelo Chamber of Commerce February Luncheon: The Future of the Air Force

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership luncheon took place Tuesday afternoon at…

• Valentine gift ideas for men and women

SAN ANGELO, TX – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and many couples may be planning to take advantage of the holiday…

• Hank’s Hearts for Hounds sees Concho Valley Paws team up with Heritage Park

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo’s beloved Heritage Park is teaming up with Concho Valley Paws to help some lucky pups find…

• SAPD catches hit and run suspect

San Angelo, Texas- SAPD has announced that they have located and arrested the suspect involved in a hit and run…