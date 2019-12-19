KLST AM forecast: Thursday, December the 19th

A cold start with 20s back in the Concho Valley and a clear start to the morning. Throughout the Thursday highs will get into the low 60s and clouds will start to roll in for the afternoon.

A dry front overnight Friday brings our lows back down into the low 30s. Rain chances stay to the East of our area. The front only brings cooler lows for Saturday and Sunday morning.

A high pressure brings warm air back for the end of the weekend and next week. 70s are the highs across the board for next week and your holiday.

