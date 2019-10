Early this morning a few showers passed through the Concho Valley. Rain chances decrease as we go through the rest of your Monday and the week. High for Monday are in the low 80s with one or two areas seeing upper 70s. The cool air takes its time to leave the area before it heats back up into the mid 90s.

Middle of the week, 90s for highs come back due to low pressure in the south. Thursday highs could be in the mid 90s before another cold front comes back to the Concho Valley.