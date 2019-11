The start to the week temperatures on the cool side with upper 40s. A few clouds and warm highs in the 80s.

A cold front brings cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture coming off the Pacific gives rain chances late Wednesday and early Thursday. Temperatures for middle of the week are in the low 60s.

Another warm up for the end of the week bringing highs for Friday into the 70s. A cold front on Saturday brings the Concho Valley back to normal November temperatures in the 60s.