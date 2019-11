A cool start to the week with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Warming up nicely for highs today, in the mid 70s. Plenty of warm air starts the week keeping the area above normal temperatures for this time of the year.

Afternoon showers come over the Concho Valley Wednesday. The rain chances stick around for the end of the week with a cold front. The cold air will bring back normal temperatures of mid 60s for the weekend.