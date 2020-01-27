KLST AM Forecast: Monday, January the 27th

A cool and clear start to the morning with plenty of warm coming to the Concho Valley. Highs get into the upper 70s with some southern counties getting to 80. Overnight a cold front brings rain chances and cooler temperatures. A few places could see a storm with lightning, strong winds and more rainfall along this cold front.

Tuesday cooler temperatures are left behind the cold front. Highs stay in the low 60s. Thursday another cold front gets to our area. The front keeps our highs cool. Light rain chances on Thursday evening.

The weekend we clear out the clouds and start to warm up. Highs slowly get back into the upper 60s.