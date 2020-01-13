KLST AM forecast: Monday, January the 13th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cool start this morning with lows in the upper 30s and a few 40s. Partly cloudy skies throughout the Monday. Highs get into the mid 70s starting our warm trend. Tuesday and Wednesday highs get into the upper 70s.

Thursday a surface cold front brings 60s back and 30% chance of showers. A warm front brings the state warm air back for Friday. Then a cold front moves through. This cold front will bring 40% chance of rain for Friday. The colder air comes back early Saturday making feel like January again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.