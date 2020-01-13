KLST AM forecast: Monday, January the 13th

A cool start this morning with lows in the upper 30s and a few 40s. Partly cloudy skies throughout the Monday. Highs get into the mid 70s starting our warm trend. Tuesday and Wednesday highs get into the upper 70s.

Thursday a surface cold front brings 60s back and 30% chance of showers. A warm front brings the state warm air back for Friday. Then a cold front moves through. This cold front will bring 40% chance of rain for Friday. The colder air comes back early Saturday making feel like January again.