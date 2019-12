A warm start to the week with temperatures in the 50s. Highs get to the mid 70s before some evening showers roll in. Overnight rain is pushed through the area by a cold front. The front also brings colder temperatures for the rest of the week.

Tuesday is the coldest day with highs in the upper 40s. We get back to more normal December temperatures with highs in the 60s for the rest of the week.

The weekend on the warmer side with 70s coming back for the Concho Valley.