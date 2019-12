The start to the week is a bit cold with mid 30s for most. Plenty of sunshine and warm air is the gift the Concho Valley is getting for this holiday. Highs get into the mid 70s for the week.

Friday and the weekend a low pressure and cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures. 30% chance of rain Saturday for most of the area. Highs cool down to the 60s making it feel more like December.