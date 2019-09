Starting out your Friday we see a few clouds with low to mid 70s, making it a warm start to the day. Highs in the upper 90s make it a hot end to the week and a hot start to the weekend.

The weekend highs get back into the mid 90s. Slight rain chances and strong winds could make it feel a bit cooler than mid 90s this weekend.

Next week we continue the mid 90s and lsight chances of showers.